CyberArk Announces Identity Security Impact Customer Award Winners

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the Identity+Security company, announced its first-ever CyberArk Identity Security Impact Award winners at CyberArk IMPACT 23. This global annual awards program recognizes customer excellence and acknowledges organizations that have harnessed the power of the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform to implement innovative approaches to reducing cybersecurity risk and achieving business goals.

“I’m proud to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our customers and was impressed by the number of highly competitive nominations for our inaugural awards program,” said Shahar Layani, chief customer officer, CyberArk. “I want to thank those who submitted such great examples of how CyberArk Identity Security solutions are helping drive business impact and unparalleled operational efficiency. A special thank you to our customers that continue to put their trust in us.”

The Identity Security Impact Awards celebrate customers that are building transformative identity-centric programs that support enterprise speed and agility. Simultaneously, these customers are demonstrating the ability to increase resilience, reduce risk and improve the user experience. Customers recognized by these awards are executing strategic programs and building exemplary security practices into the fabric of their organization.

Winners were announced on stage at IMPACT 23, the largest Identity Security event in the world. The 2023 Identity Security Impact winners are:

  • Using CyberArk as Part of a Massive Digital Transformation Initiative: Aflac
  • Using CyberArk to Drive Business Impact: Citigroup
  • Demonstrating a Massive Cyber Risk Reduction with CyberArk: Maximus
  • Moving Closer and Closer to Zero Trust with CyberArk: Pacific Dental Services

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on intelligent+privilege+controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531005284r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005284/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.