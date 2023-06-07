CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the Identity+Security company, announced its first-ever CyberArk Identity Security Impact Award winners at CyberArk IMPACT 23. This global annual awards program recognizes customer excellence and acknowledges organizations that have harnessed the power of the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform to implement innovative approaches to reducing cybersecurity risk and achieving business goals.

“I’m proud to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our customers and was impressed by the number of highly competitive nominations for our inaugural awards program,” said Shahar Layani, chief customer officer, CyberArk. “I want to thank those who submitted such great examples of how CyberArk Identity Security solutions are helping drive business impact and unparalleled operational efficiency. A special thank you to our customers that continue to put their trust in us.”

The Identity Security Impact Awards celebrate customers that are building transformative identity-centric programs that support enterprise speed and agility. Simultaneously, these customers are demonstrating the ability to increase resilience, reduce risk and improve the user experience. Customers recognized by these awards are executing strategic programs and building exemplary security practices into the fabric of their organization.

Winners were announced on stage at IMPACT 23, the largest Identity Security event in the world. The 2023 Identity Security Impact winners are:

Using CyberArk as Part of a Massive Digital Transformation Initiative: Aflac

Using CyberArk to Drive Business Impact: Citigroup

Demonstrating a Massive Cyber Risk Reduction with CyberArk: Maximus

Moving Closer and Closer to Zero Trust with CyberArk: Pacific Dental Services

