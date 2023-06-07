Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is transforming the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it will host a premier customer event in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 5-8, 2023. Itron Inspire Africa will gather industry experts, colleagues and thought leaders from across the region to drive industry transformation, reimagine customer engagement and explore the latest solutions and innovations that are accelerating the energy transition.

“It is a great privilege to gather our customers and partners at Itron Inspire Africa to address the pressing challenges facing our industry and to catalyze progress and innovation,” said Andrew Jones, Itron’s vice president of sales for EMEA. “Itron’s solutions are helping utilities and cities confront today’s challenges head-on while preparing for the complexities of tomorrow. Together, we can convert these challenges into opportunities for efficiency, sustainability and a more resourceful world.”

“This in-person event is an opportunity for industry leaders to address the rapidly evolving energy landscape and the impacts on utilities and smart cities across the continent,” said Babacar Diba, Itron's director of sales for Africa. “We look forward to discussing the needs of African utilities and their communities as well as Itron solutions that can bridge the gap between sustainability goals and the limitations of existing infrastructures.”

Covering a wide range of topics at Itron Inspire Africa, attendees will learn more about industry trends, challenges and opportunities, attend industry-led panels with their peers and network with leaders in similar industry sectors. Among the topics that will be covered at Itron Inspire Africa include:

Networked solutions for a better-connected future and enabling the smart cities of tomorrow

Modern water solutions for an energy in transition as well as minimizing water scarcity through better management of leaks and water losses

Low-voltage distribution grid management

Impacts of distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicles on the grid

Turning behind-the-meter DERs into valuable grid assets

Adopting Itron’s analytics solution to better forecast load management to reduce outages, load shedding and improve revenue assurance

Keep up with the latest updates on Itron Inspire Africa by following Itron on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To learn more about Itron Inspire Africa, contact Mariam Mugore, Channel Sales Manager, Africa Region, [email protected].

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005400/en/