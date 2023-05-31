PR Newswire

- AI applications in development on Vuzix Shield and Ultralite

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today that it has partnered with TeamOpenSmartGlasses ("TOSG") to develop ChatGPT AI applications on Vuzix smart glasses. Under development are a suite of conversation enhancement tools built for all-day wearable smart glasses. These apps improve meetings and conversations with live info that enhances user understanding of conversations for executives, technologists, academics, etc..

TOSG is a team of developers, startups, and universities developing open source smart glasses technologies to upgrade human thinking. TOSG members Cayden Pierce and Alex Israelov are leading the development of AI smart glasses tools for the Vuzix Shield smart glasses, and soon for the Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses OEM platform.

TOSG will be demonstrating these ChatGPT AI applications running on the Vuzix Shield at the Augmented World Expo USA 2023 (AWE), which is being held this week at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

TOSG has developed a pipeline to connect smart glasses directly to OpenAI's ChatGPT API. Development is enabled by the SmartGlassesManager, a smart glasses software framework that allows developers to rapidly build apps that run on any pair of smart glasses. Apps in development include:

Contextual Search Engine - Searches for information relevant to the conversation and presents it on smart glasses. Hear a word you don't know? See it defined. Mention of a place you haven't heard of? See a map overlaid on your vision. Mention of a politician you don't know? See their face and bio.

ChatGPT Meeting Tools - Summarize real-world conversations, ask questions about your discussion, have chats with ChatGPT on your smart glasses.

Fact Checker - Listens to your conversations and fact-checks statements live, no need to switch context and ignore others to use your phone.

"We've seen great progress making virtual conversations more like real life, but the content of conversations IRL and virtual remains unenhanced. We're bringing the power of real-time search and AI into conversations to enhance our ability to understand, communicate, and think," said Cayden Pierce, Team Lead at TeamOpenSmartGlasses. "Smart glasses are the next major consumer computing platform, and Vuzix is a world leader in smart glasses hardware, so I believe this partnership of Vuzix hardware and TOSG open source AI tools has the potential to radically enhance how people converse and think."

"AR and AI are the perfect match of two game-changing technologies and this partnership represents one of the first real AI implementation efforts with smart glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Applications such as those being developed by TOSG have the potential to revolutionize the communication and understanding of both diverse and complex information."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 300 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

