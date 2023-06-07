CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced that Benjamin Staples has joined CBL as the company’s senior vice president – people & culture. Staples brings more than 20 years of experience supporting, leading, and directing human resources (HR) operations and initiatives, most recently serving as vice president of human resources and diversity for Kenco Group.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ben to CBL. His extensive experience will further our goal of enhancing CBL’s culture to ensure that team members feel valued, respected, and included,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “The incredible team at CBL makes all our successes possible. Ben’s deep background leading human resources operations at organizations of varying sizes makes him an excellent fit to support the CBL team and drive our company culture forward. We are also pleased that Ben’s addition as a senior vice president advances our commitment to enhancing diversity throughout all levels of the organization.”

In his most recent role at Kenco Group, Staples served as a trusted HR partner across the organization, providing counsel on a variety of topics to C-suite executives and the legal team. He brings significant experience and expertise in the areas of recruitment, training, and employee relations and is an established thought leader in diversity and inclusion.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

