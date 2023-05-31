Actionable Business Insights via upSWOT Now Standard on the Alkami Digital Banking Platform

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023

Fintech partnership empowers financial institutions to level up small business financial wellness

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., and upSWOT, a leading fintech platform that connects business applications for integrated data analysis and insight, have expanded their partnership by making upSWOT's business insights from Alkami digital banking data a standard feature available to all Alkami business banking clients.

Alkami_Logo.jpg

The dashboard is designed to empower businesses and financial institution relationship managers with real-time, actionable insights to:

  • build loyalty and increase engagement opportunities.
  • deliver more personalized and relevant offers to business users to increase cross-sell and upsell revenue rates.
  • gain visibility into business health based on assets, debt load, short and long-term liabilities, and revenue pipelines.

"Businesses need to quickly ascertain their performance and partner with a financial institution that can be their trusted advisor to ensure they thrive," said Jeff Chen, vice president, product management at Alkami. "Making upSWOT a standard part of Alkami's business banking solution allows our clients—regional banks and credit unions—to better serve the financial wellness of their business account holders by providing them with the data aggregation, visualization, and analytics they need to grow their revenue." The data-driven insights from upSWOT also identify opportunities for timely recommendations related to business operations.

"We believe that small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. This philosophy drives our commitment to providing financial institutions with the innovative tools they need to not only help their business account holders grow but also build loyalty and drive engagement," said Adam Dolby, senior vice president of partnerships at upSWOT.

For more information on business banking solutions, visitAlkami's website.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About upSWOT
upSWOToffers real-time business performance data, trends, and insights to financial institutions and business owners. The upSWOT platform, with connections to 200+ SaaS products used daily by small- and medium-sized businesses, is a powerful add-on to digital banking offerings.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

