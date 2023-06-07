Six Flags Launches World's Largest Lifeguard Recruitment Campaign

32 minutes ago
Six+Flags+Entertainment%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3ECorporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, is looking for dedicated team members that want to save lives. Six Flags is so passionate about safety that the company is offering to train up to 4,500 lifeguards for free. The robust lifeguard training includes much more than water skills. All Six Flags lifeguards are trained and credentialed using the world-renowned Ellis & Associates International Lifeguard Training Program. Training includes healthcare provider CPR, emergency oxygen support, automated external defibrillator (AED), standard first aid, incident prevention and water rescue techniques.

“The training our lifeguards receive is something they carry with them every day of their lives,” said Six Flags Vice President of Operations, Public Safety, Maintenance and Engineering, Jason Freeman. “Every year I hear from at least one former lifeguard that has gone on to follow their career dreams only to find that at the dog park, at the office or at home, the life-saving skills they learned as a lifeguard helped them save someone in distress.”

Six Flags lifeguards also have the opportunity to participate in leadership training, quickly gain promotions and build friendships that last a lifetime. And, of course, there are perks like free tickets, dining and retail discounts and employee celebrations.

“My first job was as a summer camp lifeguard,” said Six Flags VP of Water Park Operations, Jim Kunau. “More than 40 years later, I’ve held volunteer and leadership roles, served on industry committees, worked in amazing jobs all over the world, learned a lot, and now I have my dream job at Six Flags. The friendships and professional connections I made during those early years working at water parks really helped form my future.”

The following parks are offering free lifeguard training from June 1 through June 30; training dates vary by location.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, Hurricane Harbor Concord, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water, Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford, Six Flags America, Six Flags New England, Six Flags St. Louis, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Water Park, Six Flags Darien Lake, Hurricane Harbor OKC, Hurricane Harbor Arlington, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec.

Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where team members and guests are celebrated. To apply for a lifeguard or any other position, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

