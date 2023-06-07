Wesco Partners With Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County To Support Home Preservation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / 3BL Media/ - Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is proud to announce a new partnership with Wesco International. The leading global supply chain solutions provider with a distribution center in Orlando recently donated $35,000 to support Habitat Orlando & Osceola's Home Preservation Program. This critical initiative provides essential education, inspections and repairs to ensure residents can stay in safe, affordable homes through the upcoming hurricane season and for many years to come.

"Natural disasters like hurricanes can have devastating effects on people and families, and it is crucial that we take preventative measures to ensure homes are as safe and secure as possible," said Chris Wolf, Wesco Chief Human Resources Officer and executive sponsor for Wesco Cares. "We encourage other organizations to support Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County to create and maintain affordable housing in our community."

The donation will specifically support education and free Wind Mitigation and 4-Point Inspections to those who qualify. These inspections are vital in assessing the structural integrity and safety features of homes. In addition to the financial donation, Wesco team members volunteered to help build homes in Orlando's Silver Pines Pointe community on May 19.

"We are incredibly grateful to Wesco for their generosity and commitment to our mission," Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County President and CEO Catherine Steck McManus said. "Their contribution will significantly strengthen our Home Preservation Program that makes lasting impacts on the lives of homeowners and help create stronger, more resilient communities."

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

Driven by a vision that everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to live, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County builds and repairs homes and strengthens communities. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat Orlando & Osceola to build or improve places to call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Working together by donating, volunteering or becoming an advocate, everyone can help members of our community live in safe, affordable homes. Founded in 1986, Habitat Orlando & Osceola is one of Habitat for Humanity International's over 1,100 affiliates working in communities throughout the United States and in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org.

About Wesco

Wesco International (

NYSE:WCC, Financial) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Photo credit: Jacques Durand

