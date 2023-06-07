VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, will be presenting at the Gravitas 4th Los Angles Summit taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel from Sunday, June 4th to Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Aneil Manhas is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT. He will also be fielding investor questions during the in-person summit.

Gravitas' 4th Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States and abroad. For registration details, please visit: https://bit.ly/41VXE8w

Summit Details:

Event: Gravitas' 4th Los Angeles Summit

Format: Presentations and Q&A

Presentation Dates: Monday, June 5th and Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 4:00 PM PDT

Venue: In-person at The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Starting in the third quarter of 2023, we will expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Brüush visit: https://bruush.com

Follow Brüush on LinkedIn: Bruush

Follow Brüush on Instagram: @bruush

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Bruush Oral Care Inc. contains "forward-looking statements". Words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" and other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its vision, its strategy, and its products. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there could be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Colette Eymontt

[email protected]

SOURCE: Bruush Oral Care Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758283/Brush-to-Present-at-the-Gravitas-4th-Los-Angeles-Summit



