Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, announced today that Hard Mints by Hims are now available for people across the United States. Hims anticipates they will also be available across the United Kingdom in June.

Hard Mints by Hims is a line of chewable mint-flavored tablets that healthcare providers can prescribe for their patients to address their specific needs and experience with sexual dysfunction. They leverage the same active ingredients as Viagra®, Cialis®, and Levitra® in a discreet, fresh-tasting mint-flavored chewable tablet. The personalized Men’s Sexual Health solution was made available for Hims customers on a limited basis earlier this year, and received tremendous customer feedback.

"We are excited to expand access to Hard Mints by Hims across the United States and the United Kingdom," said Dr. Pat Carroll, Hims & Hers Chief Medical Officer. "At Hims & Hers, we are continuously striving to develop innovative solutions that make it easy for people to prioritize their health. With Hard Mints now available across the US and the UK, we hope more men will feel empowered to take control of their health through a trusted and beloved brand. With this expansion, we hope to provide an easier way for men to incorporate wellness into their lives.”

Hims received positive customer feedback following the limited US launch earlier this year. In a survey with 649 customers:

81% say that Hard Mints is an innovative approach to sexual performance treatment;

75% would recommend Hard Mints to someone experiencing sexual performance concerns;

9 in 10 don’t intend to go back to or try traditional ED treatments; and

72% agree that Hard Mints feel personalized to their needs.1

“Personalization is the future of modern healthcare,” said Andrew Dudum, Co-Founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. “We will continue to provide and innovate on solutions that provide customers with access to treatments that fit their individual needs. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized treatments through our platform. The ability to obtain a more customized treatment, with discreet packaging and best-in-class provider services are resonating with our growing subscriber base of over 1.2 million subscribers.”2

Through the telehealth platform, Hims connects a customer to a licensed healthcare provider to seek treatment for certain medical conditions, such as erectile dysfunction. If determined medically appropriate for the individual patient after an online consultation, the healthcare provider may submit a prescription for a personalized formulation for their patient through the Hims' platform to a compounding pharmacy.

Hards Mints are compounded with active pharmaceutical ingredients that are trusted by doctors to treat ED. For those deemed appropriate by their healthcare provider, Hard Mints chewable mint-flavored tablets expand on existing treatment options as a refreshing personalized way to improve their sex life. Hard Mints are another step forward in the Hims & Hers mission to make effective sexual healthcare solutions more approachable, comfortable and accessible to the many people that need them.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

__________________________ 1 Sample size of 649 Hard Mints customers who responded to a product survey between 5/17/23 to 5/25/23. 2 As of March 31, 2023. "Subscribers" are customers who have one or more subscriptions pursuant to which they have agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence.

