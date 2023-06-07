NRC Health partners with ICD as lead sponsor of 7th Annual Patient Experience Symposium

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health announces it is the Platinum Partner for The Patient Experience Symposium taking place in Boston, Sept. 18-20. The event, hosted by ICD Media Group, is an in-depth conference for senior-level healthcare executives and practitioners focused on improving the overall patient experience.

The healthcare industry is going through a transformation. Patients are more informed, have more choices, and are demanding better consistency and quality of care. To that end, the Patient Experience Symposium brings together the most influential industry thought leaders to exchange ideas and workshop solutions to the most challenging patient pain points. The Symposium sessions will focus on helping healthcare ecosystems deliver better outcomes for patients, increasing workforce engagement, and lowering overall costs for the patient and the facility.

“Making every interaction with a patient throughout their healthcare journey more personal and informed not only improves patient outcomes but also improves caregivers’ resilience and an organization’s bottom-line success,” said Bill Doherty, President and Patient Experience Symposium Conference Director, ICD Media Group. “The Patient Experience Symposium is the premier event for healthcare leaders who are committed to improving the patient experience. We are very happy to have NRC Health join us as our Platinum Sponsor.”

NRC Health experts, including Chief Transformation Officer, Dr. Gregory Makoul, will share their knowledge and research at the conference, leading a panel, facilitating round table discussions, and connecting with delegates.

“We are proud to sponsor the Patient Experience Symposium,” said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Chief Transformation Officer at NRC Health. “NRC Health is intensely focused on humanizing healthcare through a person-centered approach. Conferences like this provide a unique opportunity for personalized engagement and are critical to advancing our mission to drive change across the healthcare ecosystem.”

This conference will follow NRC Health’s 29th Annual Conference, Human Understanding Beyond | HUB23 Aug. 9-11 in Boston. Registration for both events is now open.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health ( NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.

For more information, please email [email protected] or [email protected].

About ICD Media Group
ICD Healthcare Conference Series curates the best practices in the healthcare industry and covers topics that are top of mind today. ICD offers high-quality conferences in a broad range of industries. Utilizing extensive detailed market research, ICD develops targeted events designed to encourage companies to send their entire teams to problem-solve, network, and brainstorm with other industry leaders, consultants, and suppliers.

Contact: Bill Doherty, Conference Director, [email protected] or visit www.ICDhealth.net for more information.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Schultz
Stephanie@tippingpointcomm.com
262-370-1100

ti?nf=ODg0OTg2MyM1NjI0Mzc4IzIwMDc4MjI=
National-Research-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.