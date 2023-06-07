LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health announces it is the Platinum Partner for The Patient Experience Symposium taking place in Boston, Sept. 18-20. The event, hosted by ICD Media Group, is an in-depth conference for senior-level healthcare executives and practitioners focused on improving the overall patient experience.



The healthcare industry is going through a transformation. Patients are more informed, have more choices, and are demanding better consistency and quality of care. To that end, the Patient Experience Symposium brings together the most influential industry thought leaders to exchange ideas and workshop solutions to the most challenging patient pain points. The Symposium sessions will focus on helping healthcare ecosystems deliver better outcomes for patients, increasing workforce engagement, and lowering overall costs for the patient and the facility.

“Making every interaction with a patient throughout their healthcare journey more personal and informed not only improves patient outcomes but also improves caregivers’ resilience and an organization’s bottom-line success,” said Bill Doherty, President and Patient Experience Symposium Conference Director, ICD Media Group. “The Patient Experience Symposium is the premier event for healthcare leaders who are committed to improving the patient experience. We are very happy to have NRC Health join us as our Platinum Sponsor.”

NRC Health experts, including Chief Transformation Officer, Dr. Gregory Makoul, will share their knowledge and research at the conference, leading a panel, facilitating round table discussions, and connecting with delegates.

“We are proud to sponsor the Patient Experience Symposium,” said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Chief Transformation Officer at NRC Health. “NRC Health is intensely focused on humanizing healthcare through a person-centered approach. Conferences like this provide a unique opportunity for personalized engagement and are critical to advancing our mission to drive change across the healthcare ecosystem.”

This conference will follow NRC Health’s 29th Annual Conference, Human Understanding Beyond | HUB23 Aug. 9-11 in Boston. Registration for both events is now open.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health ( NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.

About ICD Media Group

ICD Healthcare Conference Series curates the best practices in the healthcare industry and covers topics that are top of mind today. ICD offers high-quality conferences in a broad range of industries. Utilizing extensive detailed market research, ICD develops targeted events designed to encourage companies to send their entire teams to problem-solve, network, and brainstorm with other industry leaders, consultants, and suppliers.

