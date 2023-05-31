PR Newswire

CAMDEN, Maine, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank today announced that David Ackley Jr. will be promoted to Executive Vice President and assume the Chief Risk Officer role upon Joanne Campbell's retirement on July 7, 2023.

Ackley, a 12-year veteran of the bank, previously served as Senior Vice President, Director of Information Security & Enterprise Risk Management.

"David is a proven leader at Camden National Bank, and we feel fortunate to be able to promote from within for such a critical role," said Gregory Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank. "He has been instrumental in several enterprise-wide projects, including steering our COVID Response Team, and was a driving force behind our cyber-security resiliency project."

Ackley was named "Officer of the Year" in 2020, reflecting his dedication to the bank, its core values, and its constituents.

Joanne Campbell previously announced her retirement after 27 years with Camden National Bank. A nationally recognized risk management and compliance professional, Campbell joined the bank as Vice President of Residential Mortgages before transitioning to Senior Vice President of Compliance and ultimately building the bank's enterprise risk management function.

Added Dufour: "Joanne caps a long and highly successful career in banking and risk management, having made immeasurable contributions to the bank. Along with establishing our strong controls and risk management culture, Joanne pursued her passion for community development, including affordable housing. Under Joanne's leadership, for 18 years, Camden National Bank has received an "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. We wish her all the best in her life's next chapter."

"I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role as CRO and continue to work alongside an exceptional team of professionals who are passionate about delivering excellence and innovation in the banking industry," said Ackley. "I'm fortunate to have worked with Joanne for the past 12 years as she strategically evolved and strengthened the bank's risk and control frameworks."

"It has been an honor working for Camden National Bank," said Joanne Campbell. "I have been so fortunate to see the company grow and flourish into the strong community bank it is today while remaining focused on its core values and the constituents served. As I prepare to retire, I know that David will ensure that the bank continues to capitalize on its strong risk and compliance culture."

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England, with $5.7 billion in assets and approximately 630 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 57 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past four years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by Coalition Greenwich, a division of CRISIL. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as Lender at Work for Maine for eleven years, and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com

