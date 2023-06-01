Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL, Financial) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with financial community in the month of June:

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Thursday, June 1, 2023 - InterContinental Boston

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 - Lotte New York Palace

Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

Thursday, June 8, 2023 - Deutsche Bank Center, New York

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the aerospace, medical technologies and general industrial markets through its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (“COS”), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005918/en/