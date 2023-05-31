JELD-WEN Names Jas S. Hayes Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced the appointment of Jas S. Hayes as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 1, 2023. Hayes most recently served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary for JELD-WEN. He succeeds Roya Behnia, who previously announced her intention to retire from the company in July.

"I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to help deliver on JELD-WEN's full potential."

"Since joining JELD-WEN in 2018, Jas has been an invaluable business partner, a trusted advisor and a highly regarded leader across our global operations," said CEO William J. Christensen. "I'm excited that Jas will join our senior leadership team, and we will benefit from his strong legal and business expertise as we continue to simplify and streamline JELD-WEN for all stakeholders."

Hayes brings more than 20 years of legal experience as in-house counsel for publicly traded global companies. Prior to joining JELD-WEN, he worked at Axalta Coating Systems as assistant general counsel for corporate and global operations and served as the North America general counsel and chief compliance officer. He also spent 11 years at Ricoh USA, Inc. (formerly IKON Office Solutions), ultimately serving as vice president and associate general counsel. Hayes began his legal career at the law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. He received a bachelor's degree from Emory University and a J.D. from Villanova University. For more than eight years, Hayes served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

"I'm honored to lead our talented global legal team at a pivotal time in JELD-WEN's history as we strengthen the foundation of our business while positioning the company for long-term success," said Hayes. "I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to help deliver on JELD-WEN's full potential."

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

Media Contact:
Colleen Penhall
Vice President, Corporate Communications
980-322-2681
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

