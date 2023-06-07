Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results

47 minutes ago
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the final director election results from its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A ballot was conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected at the Meeting to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee# Votes
For		% Votes
For		# Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Wiley D. Auch24,174,90599.8731,2550.13
M. Bruce Chernoff23,397,78296.66808,3783.34
Michael Mayder23,395,37296.65810,7883.35
Brad Wall24,131,04599.6975,1150.31
Andrea Whyte24,127,64599.6878,5150.32
W. Brett Wilson23,397,76296.66808,3983.34

For complete voting results with respect to the Meeting, please see MAXIM’s Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM is currently increasing the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently will realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and COO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

Statements in this release which describe MAXIM's intentions, expectations or predictions, or which relate to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of MAXIM to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. MAXIM may update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or changing market and business conditions and will update such forward-looking statements as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.


