SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (: CWT)—California Water Service (Cal Water) has been ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the western United States, in the J.D. Power 2023 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. The results, which recognize the top-ranking large utility and midsize utility in four U.S. regions, were based on survey responses collected from residential water utility customers in four waves from June 2022 through March 2023.



The overall ranking was measured by examining 33 attributes across six study factors: quality and reliability, price, conservation, billing and payment, communications, and customer service. Beyond the overall ranking, the company was also No. 1 in the western large segment for each of the six factors analyzed.

“We work day in and day out to provide a reliable and affordable supply of safe, clean water to our customers; provide excellent customer service; and enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “While we believe this is simply part of our mantra to always ‘do the right thing,’ we are honored that our customers believe in us and provided this positive feedback. Our team will remain dedicated to fulfilling our promise to provide quality, service, and value to our customers and communities.”

This is the eighth year J.D. Power has conducted a residential customer satisfaction study for water utilities. The study ranked U.S. water utilities serving a population of at least 400,000 residents by analyzing about 33,000 customer interviews. Utilities were categorized into the Midwest, Northeast, South, and West geographic regions.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has also been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434