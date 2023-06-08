Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( HTLD) announced that members of management will participate at the 2023 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 am (eastern time).

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “will,” “could,” “may,” and terms and phrases of similar substance. In this press release, forward-looking statements cover matters such as expected earnings accretion, run rates of operating income and other financial measures, cost savings and other synergies, fleet age, operating plans, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by Heartland in its press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Heartland disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer
Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060


