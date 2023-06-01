Adyen set to free millions in daily cash flow for customers with faster Payout Services

1 hours ago
AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2023

  • Platform users such as gig economy operators or marketplace sellers will receive instant payouts for services or products sold
  • Adyen increases the velocity of funds movement 'untrapping' 1 - 3 days worth of cash flow per customer empowering businesses and accelerating payments to end users
  • Adyen's banking infrastructure connects directly to real time payment rails enabling faster processing of payouts

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announces the launch of Payout Services. This offering enables Adyen's customers to payout acquired funds in the preferred method of their affiliated users or partners with increased velocity, and represents Adyen's commitment to keeping their customers' needs at the core of their product development. By removing unnecessary delays and third parties from the funds movement process Adyen is able to free up millions in daily cash flow for customers,1 supporting greater operational efficiency and helping businesses to achieve their ambitions faster.

Adyen's capability to do this stems from its branch and banking licenses and direct connection to real time banking and card schemes. By moving funds from point A to B within a single banking infrastructure, payments can be processed up to three days faster than the industry standard.

With a single API, Adyen customers can payout globally to their user base such as gig economy workers and marketplace sellers, greatly improving the platform experience with faster access to cash. The launch means that customers can access more of their money to earn interest, invest in R&D for future growth and minimize their need for external financing. With Adyen's API, instead of having to manage multiple providers across regions which creates operational complexity and slows a business' ability to scale, enterprise customers can manage funds globally with a single partner.

For platform end users, payouts via real-time banking and card schemes offer the advantage of quicker access to their hard-earned funds. According to Boston Consulting Group, 75% of SMBs expressed the need for same-day settlement or faster.2 By speeding up payouts, Adyen's platform customers can meet this demand and further enhance their end user experience.

"We see this as an opportunity to provide a market-leading solution that supports real-time payouts," said Roelant Prins CCO, Adyen. "We can greatly streamline the cash flow of our customers, improving corporate treasury management and empowering end users to receive faster access to their cash. Our solution makes it easy for enterprises to accept and payout funds in one place, acting as a catalyst for business growth with our innovative technology."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

1 Freeing up millions in cash flow is based on a customer using Adyen to process payments 1 to 3 days faster than the industry standard. For example, if a customer is processing one billion annually, two days of freed up cash flow equates to 7.7 million based on the industry only settling on business days (261 days a year) and Adyen settling also over weekends (365 days a year).
2 75% of SMB platform users express a need for same-day settlement or faster, according to research by Boston Consulting Group. Report is downloadable here: https://www.adyen.com/knowledge-hub/embedded-finance-report

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-set-to-free-millions-in-daily-cash-flow-for-customers-with-faster-payout-services-301839417.html

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

