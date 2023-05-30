On May 30, 2023, Chandra Dhandapani, CEO of CBRE Group Inc ( CBRE, Financial), sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where Dhandapani has sold a total of 6,616 shares and purchased none.

Who is Chandra Dhandapani?

Chandra Dhandapani is the CEO of CBRE Group Inc, a leading global commercial real estate services and investment firm. Dhandapani has extensive experience in the industry, having previously served as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer at CBRE. In this role, she was responsible for driving the company's digital strategy and leveraging technology to enhance client outcomes and employee experiences. Dhandapani's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in CBRE's growth and success.

CBRE Group Inc's Business Description

CBRE Group Inc is a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company that provides a wide range of commercial real estate services, including leasing, property sales, property management, valuation, and investment management. With a global presence, CBRE serves clients in over 100 countries, offering strategic advice and execution for property sales and leasing, corporate services, property, facilities and project management, mortgage banking, appraisal and valuation, development services, investment management, and research and consulting.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for CBRE Group Inc, while there have been five insider sells, including the recent sale by Chandra Dhandapani. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

On the day of Dhandapani's recent sale, CBRE Group Inc's shares were trading at $75.38, giving the stock a market cap of $23,287.558 million. The price-earnings ratio is 21.53, which is higher than the industry median of 11.72 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $75.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $89.96, CBRE Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This means the stock is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 6,616 shares by CBRE Group Inc's CEO, Chandra Dhandapani, raises questions about the company's valuation and future prospects. While the stock appears to be overvalued based on its price-earnings ratio, the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors, along with the company's business performance and growth prospects, when making investment decisions.

It is essential to keep in mind that insider transactions should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Instead, they should be considered as one of many factors when evaluating a stock. Investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.