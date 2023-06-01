PR Newswire
MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2023
MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York
Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET
- William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago
Presentation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET
- Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Dana Point
Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET
The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
[email protected]
608-535-8815
