Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8 at 10:30am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Xeris’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fxerispharma.com%2Finvestor-relations or https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fxers%2F1879020. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing differentiated and innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris has a pipeline of development and partnered programs using its formulation sciences, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, to support long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

