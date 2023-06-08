PlugShare, the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) community and a part of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) family since mid-2021, celebrates the platform exceeding 6.5 million user check-ins. The PlugShare user base also grew more than 40% in the last year, adding 1 million new users to reach over 3.5 million registered users around the globe. This rapidly growing community of EV drivers provides up-to-date, helpful information on over 750,000 charging stations listed on the platform.

“PlugShare continues to be the largest consumer tech platform for EV drivers. The user growth and engagement experienced by the PlugShare app reflects both the momentum behind EV adoption as well as the invaluable real-time EV charging data, driver reviews, features and tools that PlugShare offers to enable a seamless EV charging experience,” said Tanvi Chaturvedi, CRO of EVgo. “At EVgo, we know that as new EV drivers continue to hit the road, a consistent and convenient charging experience is critical. The drivers who utilize the PlugShare platform not only help create a strong EV community both here in the U.S. and around the world, but the information they provide also complements our efforts to monitor our network to ensure we’re delivering a best-in-class customer experience.”

Globally, EVs are seeing exponential growth—in 2022, EVs accounted for 14% of all new cars sold, up from roughly 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. The market growth is matched by the continuing expansion of the PlugShare community. As the world’s largest community of EV drivers, the PlugShare app is available in nearly 30 different languages. By sharing their charging experiences through check-ins on the platform, users help fellow EV drivers stay informed and can offer real-time updates about charging stations around the world.

With millions of crowd-sourced check-ins and over 775,000 photos uploaded by drivers, PlugShare enables users to review their personal charging experiences, access trip planning resources, and learn what to expect at different charging locations. Using a rating system known as a PlugScore®, PlugShare combines user reviews to produce a score that reflects recent charging experiences that drivers have had at a particular station.

PlugShare is available on the web and for download on iOS, Apple Watch and Android. Users that are registered with PlugShare can also take advantage of+Pay+with+PlugShare to unlock the ability to pay for and activate sessions on public charging stations directly from within the app. PlugShare enables users to filter results by their preferred network, charging speed or connector type (CCS, CHAdeMO, J-1772, Tesla), and easily locate and navigate to chargers.

About PlugShare

Based in El Segundo CA, PlugShare maintains the most comprehensive census of EV infrastructure in the world. The PlugShare app is available for iOS, Android, including in-dash for Android Automotive OS and open-source Android OS, and online. PlugShare also provides sophisticated+data+tools, reports, custom consulting and comprehensive research on EVs for automakers, utilities, charging networks, government and the rest of the EV industry. It operates the world%27s+largest+EV+driver+survey+research+panel, PlugInsights, now with over 100,000 members and PlugShare is the most popular EV driver app globally.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

