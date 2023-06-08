SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These conferences include TD Cowen Sustainability Week, to be held June 6-9, 2023 virtually and the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, to be held June 6-8, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

At TD Cowen Sustainability Week, the Company will meet with investors and participate in a virtual fireside chat at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

At the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, the Company will meet with investors and will host a presentation at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunopta.com%2F during the event. Shortly following each event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream®, West+LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

