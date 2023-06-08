National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference . The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:20AM CT.

. The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:20AM CT. Jefferies Healthcare Conference. The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 3:00PM ET.

The live webcasts for both events can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors. The webcasts will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

