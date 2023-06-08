West Seneca, New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company or “Worksport”), a provider of innovative truck bed cover solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its latest product, the SC4 PRO soft folding tonneau cover. This cutting-edge addition to Worksport's product portfolio marks a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to truck bed innovations and sustainable revenue growth.

The SC4 PRO soft folding tonneau cover is designed to provide truck owners with enhanced functionality, durability, and security. With its innovative features and sleek design, this product is built to meet the needs of truck owners seeking convenience and protection for their cargo. Worksport has strategically positioned the SC4 PRO for sale through multiple distribution channels, including Amazon, Walmart, and the Company's E-commerce platform. This broad availability helps ensure widespread access for customers across North America. The SC4 PRO is an upgrade to the Company’s current SC4 cover, allowing customers to more easily open and close the cover and providing high-end features at an affordable price point. The SC4 cover will continue to be available for customers as well.

"We are thrilled to introduce the SC4 PRO soft folding tonneau cover to the market," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "This launch demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of truck owners. The SC4 PRO combines functionality, durability, and style, offering a superior user experience. Our distribution partnerships with major retailers will enable us to reach a wide customer base, expanding our market presence and driving sustainable revenue growth."

In conjunction with the SC4 PRO product launch, Worksport is making significant progress toward building hard-folding tonneau covers at its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility just outside Buffalo, New York. This facility underscores Worksport's dedication to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure, optimizing production capabilities, and meeting the growing demand for its groundbreaking products. The Company remains steadfast in its long-term goals of delivering sustainable revenue growth and revolutionizing truck bed innovations, exemplified by its innovative solar tonneau cover, branded as SOLIS.

Worksport remains committed to transparency and shareholder engagement. As developments unfold, the Company will continue to update investors on key milestones, breakthroughs, and advancements in its pursuit of industry leadership.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com



