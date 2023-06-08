Leading aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products manufacturer Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or the “Company”) announced the details of its 2030 Sustainability Goals along with a campaign that will highlight the Company’s commitment and progress toward its sustainability agenda.

In four key areas – Planet, People, Products, and Process – Arconic is targeting to achieve the following results by 2030 compared to a base year of 2021:

30% reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions intensity

10% reduction in energy intensity

35% women in salaried workforce

80% of high-risk suppliers achieve management program compliance

Increase partnerships to accelerate product innovation

Increase product circularity through sourcing and use improvements

Arconic also published its 2022+Sustainability+Report%2C which includes details on progress made in the key areas of sustainability over the past year.

Tim Myers, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our purpose is to create sustainable solutions for a better world, and we have aligned our Sustainability Goals in a way that is meaningful and actionable, not just aspirational. As a fabricator of infinitely recyclable aluminum, our products are inherently sustainable, but we need to work with our customers and suppliers to ensure that we are reducing our carbon footprint related to processes throughout our value chain.”

He added, “With regard to people, we believe that diversity of thought leads to better decision-making outcomes. We have included gender equity in our targets, and we’re already moving the needle. The percentage of salaried women at Arconic reached 31% last year, which is high for companies in our industry. Remarkably, 40% of our most senior executives are women, as are 38% of my current lead team. We’ve made real progress and we aim to go further.”

“The rationale behind REAL is that our commitment to sustainability is authentic and we are pursuing tangible outcomes for our people, processes, products and the planet. Together, we are responsible for the impact we have on the future. With its sustainable and high-performing characteristics, aluminum is an essential part of everyday life,” said Lauren Wilk, Vice President, Government Affairs and Sustainability at Arconic.

The visual campaign that includes Arconic’s REAL (Responsible. Essential. Aluminum.) commitment+brochure and video can be downloaded from the Sustainability page of the Company’s website. The Company’s 2022 Sustainability Report is also published on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arconic.com%2Fsustainability-report.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate, and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging end markets. For more information: www.arconic.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.

