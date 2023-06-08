Liquidity Services Releases Annual ESG Report

Circular economy leader demonstrates commitment to circular commerce solutions for a global community.

BETHESDA, Md., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (

LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report showcases the Company’s dedication to empowering people and organizations to achieve their financial and environmental goals through sustainable business practices.

“As our technological, economic, and other service capabilities expand, so too does our commitment to creating a better future for individuals, organizations, and the planet,” said Chairman and CEO Bill Angrick. “We are proud to serve as an engine for opportunity, leading by example to make a positive difference in the world.”

Highlights from the 2023 report include:

  • Liquidity Services is helping Delta Air Lines achieve its mission of becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral airline by extending the lives of thousands of pieces of ground support equipment
  • In 2022, Liquidity Services recycled 350,000 pounds of electronic materials, around 2,000 tons of wood material, and 568,000 pounds of cardboard across its fulfillment network
  • Liquidity Services raised more than $52,000 for humanitarian organizations supporting those displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war

As consumers increasingly demonstrate concern for sustainability in products they purchase, Liquidity Services continues to leverage its marketplaces to successfully extend the life of surplus assets and avoid environmental waste.

Liquidity Services was recently named the 2023 Innovation Solutions Partner Award Winner by the Reverse Logistics Association, being recognized as an organization that is “setting the standard for excellence in reverse logistics” through its vision, innovation, focus, and efficiency.

To read or download the 2023 ESG Report, visit the ESG Reports under our Governance tab on the company website.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

