FuelCell Energy Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call on June 8, 2023 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DANBURY, Conn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell technology to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced the upcoming release of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Thursday, June 8, 2023. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 8, 2023 to discuss the second quarter results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

  • The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link listed under the June 8th earnings call event listed.
  • Alternatively, participants can dial 646-960-0699 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( FCEL): FuelCell Energy is innovating to enable a world powered by clean energy through the decarbonization of power and production of hydrogen. The Company’s technology is the only one on the planet capable of both capturing carbon from an external source while producing power, and of producing hydrogen, power, and water simultaneously. Global leaders such as ExxonMobil and Toyota count FuelCell Energy as a trusted partner to help them achieve their clean energy goals.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Trigen, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
[email protected]
203.205.2491

Source: FuelCell Energy

ti?nf=ODg1MDI5OSM1NjI1NjM2IzIwMDY1ODk=
FuelCell-Energy-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.