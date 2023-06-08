Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national Public+Warning solutions, today announced its commitment to supporting state and local governments as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today, June 1, and runs through November 30. With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting another active season, Everbridge emphasizes the crucial role of preparedness, real-time information sharing, and emergency response in safeguarding residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Atlantic Seaboard.

Everbridge Empowers State and Local Governments to Enhance Preparedness and Resilience for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Effective communication between emergency managers, first responders, search and rescue teams, and the general public remains critical in saving lives during hurricanes,” emphasized David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “At Everbridge, our dedicated team of Public Safety experts is committed to equipping our customers with the necessary tools, best practices, and functionality to ensure preparedness throughout the hurricane season, enabling optimized response and safety efforts.”

Everbridge supports some of the most populated cities and counties along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. The Everbridge platform has been successfully used to protect states and its residents from catastrophic Atlantic storms over the years, including Hurricanes Michael (Category 5), Matthew, Irma, Dorian, Ian, and Nicole. During Hurricane Irma, for example, Everbridge was used to share safety information, weather updates, sheltering instructions, and evacuation directions throughout the course of the storm, with over 20 million messages sent to residents.

The impact of severe weather events, particularly hurricanes, necessitates proactive measures to ensure public safety and community resilience. “Part of any comprehensive emergency management plan is to be prepared for impacts to your community and how to provide effective communication to citizens,” said Jim Coker, Emergency Management Director, Jefferson County Alabama. “Additionally, we prepare our staff and partner agencies for impacts across the County and bring in resources who assist our response and recovery efforts from local emergencies. Everbridge provides Jefferson County the robust emergency communication tools to engage all of our stakeholders.”

NOAA issued its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasting that 12 to 17 named tropical storms will develop in the region, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, with 5 to 9 of them becoming hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, one to four could be major, with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. An average season typically spawns seven hurricanes. NOAA scientists also predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer. Moreover, meteorologists from Colorado+State+University, in a forecast released last month, predict a total of 13 tropical storms will form, of which six will become hurricanes.

Leveraging the Everbridge Platform, state and local governments can follow these best practices to effectively communicate with citizens during a crisis:

Deploy a population-wide system to deliver critical updates and information directly to citizens’ mobile devices. Communities can implement a simple and quick opt-in solution, for example, allowing citizens to text a specific keyword or zip code to a designated SMS short code.

Establish a risk data sharing network that connects the public and private sectors. This network facilitates the sharing of life-saving information between government agencies, hospitals, universities, airports, and local businesses, enhancing the ability to respond promptly to emergency situations.

Develop special/functional needs registries to identify at-risk individuals during emergencies. This ensures that high-priority individuals, such as those in nursing homes and hospitals, receive specialized care and attention.

Create incident zones based on geographic location to trigger mobile emergency alerts when individuals enter or return to an area designated.

Maximize outreach with robust database of contacts. To complement opt-in databases, emergency officials turn to the Everbridge Resident Connection database – a comprehensive database of landline, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and cellular business and residential contacts to reach the greater population with more confidence.

During the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the Everbridge platform was used by many communities along the eastern seaboard and Gulf Coast to communicate critical safety information to residents and employees. By taking proactive measures and prioritizing preparedness and resilience, state and local governments can help keep their communities safe and informed during times of crisis.

