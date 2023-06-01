WOW! Prepares for the 2023 Hurricane Season

55 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 1, 2023

Broadband provider prepares network and response teams to address potential service issues in addition to sharing safety tips and resources

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is preparing for the 2023 hurricane season. While a less active hurricane season is expected this year, WOW! continues to ensure its response teams are prepared to quickly and safely address service interruptions that may result from severe weather. WOW! is proactively testing resilience, fortifying its network, and updating crisis and business continuity plans in its southern markets.

According to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will have near-normal activity and the Atlantic region is predicted to experience between 12-17 named storms and five to nine could become hurricanes. In response to imminent storms, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond to any reported outages as safely and quickly as possible.

"While the hurricane season is anticipated to be less intense this year, WOW! remains steadfast in urging residents in its southern footprint to follow the tips provided below to stay connected in the event of a storm," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations and sales for WOW!. "Internet access is crucial to accessing critical services and staying in touch with loved ones, and WOW! is well prepared to quickly respond to storm-related service issues."

WOW! is sharing the following tips and resources with all residents in its markets where hurricanes are prone to occur.

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

  • Preload the wowway.com website on mobile devices prior to a storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855- 4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage.
  • The most effective way for residents to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.
  • Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and important friends or family members.
  • Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply, like a car charger or a portable battery, if possible and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic zipper bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.
  • If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.
  • If customers have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visitwowway.com for more information.

