RYE, N.Y., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is pleased to present an entertaining and educational video tracing the incredible growth of The Closed-End Fund industry over the last four decades.

Though they are often overlooked, Closed-End Funds are one of the oldest forms of pooled investment vehicles, even predating more widely recognizable mutual funds and ETFs. The video highlights many closed-end funds that survived the Great Depression and continue to trade today on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to extraordinary long-term investment results.

The video features how closed end funds have grown from approximately $9 billion in only a few dozen funds in 1985 to the present figure of $251 billion across 441 funds.

David Schachter, Senior Vice President at Gabelli Funds, takes you from newspapers to the internet and reviews the role Gabelli Closed-End Funds have played in the remarkable evolution of Closed-End Funds.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds.

