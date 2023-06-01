Aviat Introduces New Ultra-High Power Indoor Microwave Radio

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023

Aviat's new IRU600 UHP Radio enables relocation of Mission Critical links from 6 to the 11 GHz band to address concerns over potential interference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced a new 11 GHz indoor microwave radio with the highest transmitter power ever supported in the industry, to allow more capacity, longer links and provide operators with an alternative to deploy long distance links without the potential risk of interference in the 6 GHz band.

Aviat_Networks_Logo.jpg

Aviat's IRU600 UHP (Ultra-High Power) delivers breakthrough transmit power performance which will allow 80% or more of the 90,000 6 GHz links currently in operation in the US to be moved to 11 GHz. This can be achieved with the same size of antennas to avoid any additional tower lease costs and maintaining the required 99.999% availability needed for critical data traffic.

"We are very excited to introduce our latest radio innovation that delivers more power in an 11 GHz digital microwave radio than ever before," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "With IRU600 UHP operators now have a compelling option to ensure the highest network reliability by relocating mission critical links to the 11 GHz band, all with the lowest TCO."

Aviat has secured the first customer order for IRU600 UHP from a midwestern Utility customer, with initial shipments planned to commence in the second half of 2023.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]
Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL16632&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-introduces-new-ultra-high-power-indoor-microwave-radio-301839916.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL16632&Transmission_Id=202306010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL16632&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.