The Hanover Adds SimpliSafe® to Its Suite of Risk Management Providers for Personal Lines Customers

51 minutes ago
WORCESTER, Mass., June 1, 2023

WORCESTER, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has added SimpliSafe, a maker of award-winning smart home security systems, to its Partners in Protection program, a thoughtfully curated group of risk management providers that help personal lines customers prevent and recover from losses.

Offered with special pricing and benefits, these providers include experts in home services and security, water protection, valuable items, rental cars, and information sharing, among other areas.

Named a "Best Overall Home Security System of 2023" by U.S. News & World Report, SimpliSafe offers home protection against common home hazards like theft, water and fire, and includes smart home sensors and cameras, and more. Through the relationship with SimpliSafe, qualifying personal lines customers can save up to 60% on a SimpliSafe Home Security Kit and may be eligible for a reduced rate on their policies.

"We're excited to add SimpliSafe to our Partners in Protection suite, offering our customers another way to help reduce their risks, safeguard their homes and elevate their insurance experiences," said Daniel Halsey, president, personal lines at The Hanover. "Proactive prevention is one of the most effective ways customers can protect their homes from the unexpected. This additional offering through SimpliSafe for qualifying customers will provide greater peace of mind for homeowners, with an industry-leading, easy-to-use security and monitoring system for effective home protection."

Partners in Protection is a meaningful way The Hanover helps its personal lines customers mitigate risk, from prevention to recovery. Additional providers include Artigem, a jewelry services supplier for replacements and appraisals, and Leak Defense, an automatic water shutoff system to help reduce non-weather-related water losses, the second most common cause of homeowner claims.

To see all The Hanover's Partners in Protection, please visit hanover.com/individuals/customer-resources/partners-protection.

To learn more about SimpliSafe, please visit simplisafe.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com .

