COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today confirmed the promotion of Mr. Allan Turner to Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Turner's appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Mr. Barry Devlin. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Mr. Turner joined Fortitude in September of 2021 and brings over 25 years of industry experience, ranging from greenfield exploration, including maiden resource development, to advanced brownfields environments, involving multi-disciplinary collaboration to complete prefeasibility level assessments that converted resources to reserves. Prior to joining Fortitude, Mr. Turner served in various capacities in his 13 years with Stantec, most recently as Manager of Geology and Practice Leader for Stantec's Mine Exploration & Resource Assessment subdiscipline. Mr. Turner holds bachelor's and master's degrees in science from the University of Alberta, is a Professional Geologist, and belongs to the Geological Society of Nevada (GSN) and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG).

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Turner to Vice President Exploration," stated Fortitude Gold CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "Fortitude Gold controls over 30,000 acres in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, and we look forward to Mr. Turner leading our exploration efforts in revealing the geologic potential of our exciting gold properties."

About Fortitude Gold:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and a sixth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

