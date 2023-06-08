SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The Report highlights PotlatchDeltic's ESG strategy and 2022 ESG accomplishments, linking them with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are committed to social and environmental responsibility and strong governance practices, and we are proud of the initiatives we have under way," said Eric Cremers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To successfully drive growth and business resilience, our ESG strategy needs to be aligned with our mission and values and should prioritize the issues that are most important to our business and stakeholders. Our 2022 ESG Report formally links our ESG strategy to four pillars--Forests, Planet, People, and Performance--and advances our ESG strategic initiatives through short and long-term goals within each pillar. We are focused on creating shared sustainable value and on building our capabilities to utilize working forests as part of the solution to climate change," stated Mr. Cremers.

PotlatchDeltic's 2022 ESG highlights include:

Planted 21 million seedlings, protected 6,494 miles of rivers and streams, and third-party certified 100% of our forestry practices and wood products procurement.

Removed and stored 3.2 million metric tons of CO 2 e (Scope 1 and 3) with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1-3) of 2.6 million metric tons of CO 2 e.

e (Scope 1 and 3) with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1-3) of 2.6 million metric tons of CO e. Established a 2030 GHG emission reduction target for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of 42% and a Scope 3 value chain GHG emissions reduction target of 25% from a 2021 baseline.

Committed to a goal to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Achieved outstanding safety performance with low incident and severity rates.

Sponsored and participated in the first Women's Forest Congress.

Linked 2023 short-term incentive compensation to achievement of key ESG objectives to provide a more holistic assessment of performance against the Company's ESG and operational goals.

Completed a physical climate scenario analysis on Idaho and Arkansas timberlands.

Continued to work on climate-related policy initiatives surrounding forests and wood products and evaluated opportunities for nature-based solutions.

PotlatchDeltic continues its ESG reporting informed by or referencing frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Report can be found in the investor relations and the ESG Reporting Hub sections of the Company's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements and assumptions with respect to commitments and goals for 2023 and beyond are examples of forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future conduct or policy. The actual conduct of our activities, including the development, implementation or continuation of any program, policy or initiative may differ materially in the future. Actual results could differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this press release due to factors such as: changes in our priorities as well as changes in the priorities of our customers and suppliers; the accuracy of our estimates and assumptions; acquisitions and divestitures; the future effect of legislation, rulemaking and changes in policy or best management practices; natural or human causes beyond the Company's control; and global economic, business, political, and climate conditions. These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our 2023 Proxy Statement, and our 2023 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which can be obtained at the Company's website, www.potlatchdeltic.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by federal securities laws. Except as required under applicable law, we do not intend to issue updates concerning any future revisions of our views to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

