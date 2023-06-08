Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and application-specific optical sub-assemblies for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it has elected a new Chairman, Mr. James Brewington, following its annual meeting of stockholders on May 25, 2023.

Kopin has enlisted Egon Zehnder to partner with the firm on a Board Succession strategy.

Dr. John C.C. Fan, who previously served as Chairman of the Board, will remain on Kopin’s Board of Directors. Dr. Fan retired as Kopin’s President and Chief Executive Officer in 2022.

Dr. Fan is the Founder of Kopin Corporation and has served as our Chairman of the Board since our organization in April 1984. Dr. Fan received a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Harvard University. Dr. Fan has authored over 200 publications, edited three books and has over 70 patents. Dr. Fan was also the Co-Founder and Chairman of several integrated circuit and advanced materials companies. Dr. Fan received the Society of Information Display’s “Special Recognition Award” in 1999. Dr. Fan was the Ernst & Young “New England Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2000, and a “National Finalist.” He was chosen as one of the “Top 25 Asian American Entrepreneurs” by Asia Week in 1999, and one of the “Top 100 Asian American Entrepreneurs” between 1999-2004 by Asian.net. Dr. Fan was chosen as one of the USA’s “Top 15 Nanotechnology Innovators” by NASA’s Nanotech Briefs in 2005. In 2020, Dr. Fan was also elected as a member of the USA National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for his contributions “For Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Electronic Materials and Devices for Displays.” Only a very select group of engineers are admitted to NAE membership, which is one of the highest professional honors accorded an engineer.

Mr. Brewington has served as one of our directors since 2006. Mr. Brewington retired as President of Developing Markets at Lucent Technologies in 2007. Prior to heading Lucent’s Developing Markets group, Mr. Brewington served as President of that company’s Mobility Solutions Group, where he was responsible for all wireless infrastructure for the mobility segment, including global wireless development and product architecture, project management and business management. He began his career at AT&T in 1968, and over the ensuing years he has held various executive management positions in the telecommunications industry, including overseeing Bell Telephone Wireless Laboratories.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's differentiated technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, Micro LED (µLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

