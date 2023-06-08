LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU) today announced that Ashley McKee will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 5, 2023. Ms. McKee will join the executive team reporting directly to Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. McKee joins LSB from Williams Companies, where she served in progressively responsible Human Resources leadership roles since 2007, most recently as Director of Human Resources Operations. A trusted advisor among company executives, Ms. McKee led numerous enterprise-wide initiatives, including talent management implementations, COVID responses, and the strategic administration of the company’s HR Information Systems (HRIS), affecting more than 5,000 employees across 25 states.

“We are excited to welcome Ashley to the LSB team, as we build a culture of excellence throughout our organization,” stated Mr. Behrman. “We firmly believe that our people drive our success and Ashley’s extensive experience in building and implementing strategic, people-focused systems, will be instrumental to the company’s growth and prosperity.”

In this role, Ms. McKee will be responsible for the strategy, leadership, and operations of the Human Resources function, overseeing the company's talent lifecycle and development, total rewards, workforce management, and the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“I am thrilled to be joining LSB Industries at this pivotal time in the company’s history,” stated Ms. McKee. “As the company pursues its vision of leadership in the energy transition, its people remain firmly rooted in the core values that are foundational to success. I look forward to being a part of the exciting future the lies ahead for LSB.”

Ms. McKee holds a Master’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Tulsa and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Minor in Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

