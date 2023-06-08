Vince Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Vince Holding Corp., (NYSE: VNCE) (“VNCE” or the “Company”), a global contemporary retailer, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2023 financial results pre-market on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-470-1428, conference ID 923392. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vince.com%2F. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vince.com%2F.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.
Vince Holding Corp. is a global retail company that operates the Vince brand women’s and men’s ready to wear business. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Vince Holding Corp. operates 49 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vince.com%2F).

