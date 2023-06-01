MillerKnoll Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

ZEELAND, Mich., June 1, 2023

ZEELAND, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 after the stock market closes. The same day, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations, or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 and entering the conference identification number 5627660.

An online archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

favicon.png?sn=DE17474&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millerknoll-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-conference-call-and-webcast-301840639.html

SOURCE MillerKnoll

