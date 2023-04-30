PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended April 30, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Wednesday, June 14th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call







When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central







How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND



Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or



Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below







Where: http://mind-technology.com/



For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 21, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13739231#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected].

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, President & CEO



MIND Technology, Inc.



281-353-4475









Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan



Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



713-529-6600



[email protected]



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-announces-fiscal-2024-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301840589.html

