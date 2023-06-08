Blue Line Protection Group Provides Operations Update

Denver, CO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCQB: BLPG) is pleased to announce that continued growth in New Mexico and affiliate states has been enhanced by referrals from financial institutions located within our service areas.

A quote from the CEO, Dan Allen, "Balance sheet realignment, revenue improvement, and streamlining operations have been successful initiatives. Blue Line has reduced long and short-term liabilities significantly over the past sixteen months through restructuring and capital payments.

Our marketing efforts have proved successful in acquiring new clients and expanding our geographic footprint. Additionally, recovering past clients and deepening relationships with existing customers strengthen our commitment to quality of service.

Further, compliance assessments have proven to be a valuable service to our financial partners and clients alike. This service keeps customers aligned with regulation requirements and enhances the bank's oversite of their customer's conformance to local and state laws."

As Blue Line Protection Group continues this path, we appreciate the support of our shareholder base and their confidence in the company.

For more information contact:
Dan Allen
Blue Line Protection Group
(800)844-5576


