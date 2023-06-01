Life360 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco area-based Life360, Inc. (Life360 or the Company) (ASX: 360) today announced that the Company would participate in the following investor conference:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023
Presentation time: 10:55 AM ET

A live webcast of the event and the archived webcast will be accessible from the "News & Events" section of the Company's Investor Relations website here.

About Life360 and Tile

As the world's leading membership for safety and location services, Life360 offers busy families peace of mind and freedom by connecting and protecting everyone and everything that matters most. Combined with Tile, a Life360 company and pioneer in finding technology, members can locate missing items and see that everything is where it should be at a glance. Life360 makes it possible for families to coordinate daily activities in real-time, keep track of kids, connect with friends, find pets and important items, give teens safe independence, assist in emergencies, and so much more. Visit Life360.com or Tile.com for more information on how Life360 brings families together and Tile ensures that missing items aren't lost.

