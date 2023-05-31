Insider Sell: Cytokinetics Inc President & CEO Robert Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 31, 2023, President & CEO Robert Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics Inc (

CYTK, Financial) at a price of $37.67 per share. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell transactions by Blum over the past year, totaling 212,500 shares sold and 0 shares purchased.

Who is Robert Blum of Cytokinetics Inc?

Robert Blum has been the President and CEO of Cytokinetics Inc since 2007. He has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held various executive positions in companies such as COR Therapeutics, Inc., and Genentech, Inc. Under his leadership, Cytokinetics has advanced its pipeline of novel muscle activators and has established collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies.

About Cytokinetics Inc

Cytokinetics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates targeting diseases such as heart failure, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Insider Sell Analysis

The recent sale of 12,500 shares by Robert Blum is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Cytokinetics Inc. Over the past year, there have been 45 insider sell transactions and 0 insider buys. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of strong stock performance.

However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions. Insider selling can occur for various reasons, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. Therefore, it is crucial to analyze the stock's fundamentals and valuation before drawing any conclusions about the implications of insider transactions.

Stock Price Relationship

Insider transactions can sometimes provide valuable insights into the future direction of a stock's price. In the case of Cytokinetics Inc, the stock has been trading at a price of $37.67, giving it a market cap of $3,630.517 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $39.35, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell transactions by Robert Blum and other insiders at Cytokinetics Inc may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context and the stock's valuation. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, the stock appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that the insider selling may not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the company.

Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and the company's fundamentals to make informed decisions about their investments in Cytokinetics Inc. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.