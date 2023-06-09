SANTA ANA, Calif., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 13, 2023. A fireside chat will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Wells Fargo to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer

657.335.3665, [email protected]