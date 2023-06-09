Repare Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Initial RP-6306 Monotherapy Data from Phase 1 MYTHIC Clinical Trial and Early Combination Trials Insights

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to present initial monotherapy data from its Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial evaluating RP-6306, as well as to provide early insights on ongoing combination trials, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. RP-6306 is a first-in-class, oral PKMYT1 (Protein Kinase Membrane-associated tyrosine- and threonine- specific cdc-2 inhibitory kinase) synthetic lethal inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of molecularly selected advanced solid tumors.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

To access the call, please dial (877) 870-4263 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-0790 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined to the Repare Therapeutics call. A live video webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.reparerx.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents. A webcast replay will also be archived for at least 30 days.

About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx® Platform

Repare’s SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500 or RG6526), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development and partnered with Roche; a preclinical Polθ inhibitor program; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs, including RP-1664. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

