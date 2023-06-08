PURCHASE, N.Y., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. ( CGTX) (the “Company” or “Cognition”), announced today that the Company’s president and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi will participate in two conferences designed to introduce life science innovations to investors and other stakeholders. First, Ms. Ricciardi will participate on a panel focused on advances in neuroscience during the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Conference, which is taking place on June 7-8, 2023 at MIT’s Koch Institute. Second, during a panel at the Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum, which is being held June 12-14, 2023 in Boston, MA, she will be discussing advancements in the treatment of CNS diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.



Details of Ms. Ricciardi’s presentation are as follows:

Conference: Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Conference

Panel: Advances in Neurosciences

Date/Time: June 8, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/events/Spring-2023

Conference: Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum

Panel: The Innovation Gap: Dissecting Emerging Modalities and Mechanisms for Treating CNS Diseases

Date/Time: June 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://2023.worldmedicalinnovation.org/register/

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together thought leaders and decision makers in government, pharma, biotech, and academia for off-the-record forums at institutions including Harvard Medical School and MIT to discuss areas of collaboration and access to innovation in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com. Meetings are invitation-only.

About World Medical Innovation Forum

The World Medical Innovation Forum was established in 2015 in response to the intensifying transformation of health care and its impact on innovation. The Forum is rooted in the belief that no matter the magnitude of change, the center of health care needs to be a shared, fundamental commitment to collaborative innovation – industry and academia working together to improve patient lives.



About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

Bill Borden (media)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc

[email protected]

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng (investors)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

[email protected]