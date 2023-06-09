FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC (“FGMC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that FGMC Investors LLC, the Company's initial public offering sponsor, has timely deposited into the Company's trust account, an aggregate of $805,000, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination from June 1, 2023 to September 1, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension provides FGMC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with iCoreConnect Inc. (“iCoreConnect”).

