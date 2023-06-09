Chemung Canal Trust Company Appoints New Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ELMIRA, N.Y., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation ( CHMG), parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company, today announced that Dale M. McKim III will join the Bank's management team as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. McKim will also serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Chemung Financial Corporation.

McKim brings more than 25 years of finance and risk-management experience to the Company, most recently working as Chief Risk Officer for Evans Bank and as a Partner/Senior Manager at KPMG LLP in Buffalo. He will officially join the Company on July 1, 2023, following the previously announced retirement of Karl F. Krebs on June 30, 2023.

"I am pleased to have Dale join our Executive Management Team," said Anders M. Tomson, President & Chief Executive Officer. "The depth and breadth of his leadership experience will have a positive and immediate impact on our team and the organization as a whole," Tomson added.

McKim earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University at Buffalo in Accounting and Finance, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the University at Buffalo Foundation as Chair of the Audit Committee, and is a board member of GOBike Buffalo. He and his family currently live in Buffalo.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.65 billion financial-services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York, which operates 31 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

Media Note – Dale McKim photo attached.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9c25d4a-97f6-406b-bf20-83222e79b886

Category: Financial
Source: Chemung Financial Corp

Contact:
Scott T. Heffner
Senior Vice President
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MTM0MiM1NjI4MTQ2IzIwMTcyOTY=
Chemung-Financial-Corp.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.