Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7th. Details for the event are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

When: Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https%3A%2F%2Fir.forgeglobal.com%2F.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005100/en/