ClearOne to Demonstrate Full Range of Conferencing, Collaboration, Communications Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, is returning to InfoComm 2023 with a complete suite of products, programs, and on-site demonstrations designed to help partners grow their business across every vertical market where increased collaboration is a priority. The company will be exhibiting its solutions in Booth #3061 in the Orange County Convention Center from June 14-16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Partners can use VIP code CLE771 to register for their free trade show badge here

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005105/en/

Versa_UCS2100.jpg

Versa™ UCS2100 is a collaboration switcher kit designed for modern hybrid, flexible UC (Unified Communication) meeting spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

"There is a huge variety of meeting environments in the global market," ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said today. "In order to meet the full spectrum of requirements demanded by today's end users, manufacturers must be ready and able to provide solutions for every type of customer in every type of user environment, from traditional meeting rooms to hybrid to remote spaces. ClearOne is committed to meeting this growing and expanding need for solutions, and we are demonstrating this commitment in full at InfoComm 2023."

Ideal for smaller collaboration rooms, the recently launched CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone, a group USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that enhances conferencing for the ultimate in business-class performance, will be on display in the booth. The CHAT 150 BT allows for fast connectability, enhanced audio including noise cancellation and is compatible with all standard web conferencing applications.

Attendees will also be able to view ClearOne’s Ceiling Microphone Array, CONVERGE® Huddle, LS5WT Wall and LS6CT Ceiling Speakers, Versa Mediabar™ Video Soundbar, COLLABORATE® Versa™ 60, and the UNITE® 60,180 and 20 Pro cameras.

The all-new Versa UCS2100, which automatically detects HDMI and USB-C sources, such as dedicated in-room laptops, and offers the flexibility for users to access the same set of in-room AV peripherals, will also be available to demo, along with additional solutions for mid-sized rooms including the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, CONVERGE Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander, UNITE 160 4K professional camera, COLLABORATE Versa Pro 160, COLLABORATE Versa Pro 60, and COLLABORATE Versa 20 Plus.

ClearOne is dedicated to providing solutions that meet the needs of every user, no matter the space they’re in. In addition to small and medium meeting room solutions, tools to support large conference rooms are also available and will be on display at the show.

Newly launched solutions including the UNITE 260 Pro Camera, a professional 4K Ultra HD camera with motorized pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), 20x optical zoom, and 16x digital zoom providing the capability to capture all participants in the room will stand out at InfoComm 2023, in addition to industry-favorite solutions like ClearOne’s CONVERGE® Pro 2 DSP Mixers, BMA 360, UNITE 200 Pro cameras, and COLLABORATE Versa Room CT 160.

BYOD collaboration solutions will also be on hand at the show, in addition to a selection of ClearOne network management solutions, including the CONVERGENCE® Cloud AV Manager, CONVERGENCE Enterprise AV Manager, and CONVERGENCE InSite Server.

To learn more about ClearOne’s full line of meeting room, home office and huddle room solutions, click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230602005105r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005105/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.