SOPHiA GENETICS Joins CancerX to Help Accelerate Cancer Research

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 2, 2023

As a leader in data-driven medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS lends its expertise to support White House Cancer Moonshot

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, announced today at ASCO that it has joined as a founding member of CancerX, a new public-private partnership formed to rapidly accelerate the pace of cancer innovation in the United States. As a founding member, SOPHiA GENETICS will help drive the success of CancerX, collaborating to set priorities and practices that will harness the power of innovation to further cancer care and research. SOPHiA GENETICS offers its SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help advance the inaugural project, which looks to improve equity and reduce cost in cancer treatments.

CancerX was announced by the White House in February 2023 as part of the reignited national Cancer Moonshot initiative. Co-hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), CancerX will unite stakeholders and innovators to unleash the power of innovation and create a future that is free of the burden of cancer.

"As a leader in data-driven medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is eager to join forces with CancerX and its partners that will lend their expertise towards expediting cancer research and innovation in the U.S.," said Kevin Puylaert, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing for SOPHiA GENETICS. "CancerX founding member Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is among the 750+ institutions within our global data-sharing network. We look forward to leveraging the collective intelligence that our platform creates to help progress cancer research as we embark on our work with CancerX."

In early 2022, President Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot, setting new national goals to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer. In February 2023, the White House announced CancerX, which strives to unite a diverse and inclusive community of stakeholders and harness their collective superpowers to rapidly pioneer and equitably deploy innovative solutions that can prevent and cure cancer.

"Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration. CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer. As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people." said Santosh Mohan, Vice President, Digital, Moffitt Cancer Center.

While data analysis in the lab can be costly, siloed and time intensive, SOPHiA GENETICS' technology breaks down these barriers, facilitating information-sharing and streamlined data analysis. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will not only help bring CancerX partner data together but will accelerate research work to help facilitate breakthroughs.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with SOPHiA GENETICS to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM

About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

